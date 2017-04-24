Chick-fil-A in South Reno to Hold Grand Opening May 25
The new Chick-fil-A restaurant currently under construction in south Reno near Kietzke Lane is scheduled to open May 25th. After years spent helping to open Chick-fil-A locations across the country, Ryan Smith will open his own restaurant later this spring as he continues the chain's Nevada expansion with the first location in Reno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain and snow are coming back
|22 hr
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow is coming back
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Raymond Pezonella election rematch against Hill...
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Jimmy Fallon
|Apr 21
|Local
|2
|FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07)
|Apr 20
|Glitter Girl
|108
|Idaho, Idaho State and New Mexico State to join...
|Apr 20
|Local
|1
|Nevada Wolf Pack wants to get out of the Mounta...
|Apr 20
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC