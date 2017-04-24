Carson City Deputies Seek Witnesses in Stabbing Investigation
The victim reportedly drove himself to the Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center on Thursday night. He had substantial injuries which have kept deputies from speaking with him at this point in the investigation.
