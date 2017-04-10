Career Field Expected to Produce Thousands of Jobs
The Nevada Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation projects that jobs in the operations and logistics sector will grow more than 18,000 jobs in the next seven years. They estimate jobs will grow from 90,000 in 2016 to 108,600 jobs by 2024.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|13 hr
|Debbie mann
|53
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|DCW
|25
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Thu
|Kypris Cytherea
|9
|Enjoy more heavy rain and heavy snow
|Apr 11
|Local
|1
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 11
|mtarochi
|1
|More rain and snow
|Apr 8
|Local
|1
|Looking for bright, energetic landscapers to wo...
|Apr 8
|Bright Green Land...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC