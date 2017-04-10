Career Field Expected to Produce Thou...

Career Field Expected to Produce Thousands of Jobs

The Nevada Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation projects that jobs in the operations and logistics sector will grow more than 18,000 jobs in the next seven years. They estimate jobs will grow from 90,000 in 2016 to 108,600 jobs by 2024.

