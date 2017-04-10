Bus Passes for RTC Intercity May Be Purchased with Mobile Fare App
Reno, NV Customers asked for it, and we listened! Starting Monday, April 10th, RTC INTERCITY bus passes may be purchased using the RTC's new mobile fare app Token Transit. Token Transit is a free app that debuted in December, allowing riders to purchase their bus passes on their smart phones using a credit or debit card.
