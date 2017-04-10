Audit sparked by newspaper probe flag...

Audit sparked by newspaper probe flags Reno jail death rates

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: KTVN Reno

After a newspaper investigation revealed a sharp increase in suicides and in-custody deaths at a Nevada jail, an independent audit found serious deficiencies in training and mental health care for inmates. Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen requested the outside review after the Reno Gazette-Journal launched its probe into deaths at the county jail where the suicide rate jumped to nearly 10 times the national rate two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cps reno nv (Jun '08) 11 min Debbie mann 53
News 8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10) 6 hr DCW 25
Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16) 17 hr Kypris Cytherea 9
Enjoy more heavy rain and heavy snow Apr 11 Local 1
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 11 mtarochi 1
More rain and snow Apr 8 Local 1
Looking for bright, energetic landscapers to wo... Apr 8 Bright Green Land... 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,532 • Total comments across all topics: 280,279,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC