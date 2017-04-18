Attorney General's Office Hosts Free Legal Clinic for Nevada Veterans
This Saturday the Attorney General's Office of Military Legal Assistance EASE program is hosting a free workshop in partnership with Nevada Legal Services. The event is dedicated to drafting wills and powers of attorney for Nevada veterans Attorneys will be available to draft free wills, powers of attorney and discuss legal issues relative to family law, bankruptcy, consumer issues, landlord/tenant and access/denial to public benefits.
