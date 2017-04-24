APNewsBreak: Plot to kill gang boss a lie, witness now says
In this July 22, 2013, file photo, Ernesto Gonzalez, followed by his attorney David Houston, enters Washoe District Court in Reno, Nev., for Washoe County Courthouse the start of his murder trial. Gary Rudnick, the star witness who helped convict the triggerman, Gonzalez, who killed a high-ranking Hells Angels' boss at a Nevada casino in 2011 said he was lying when he testified that the shooting was an assassination plot orchestrated by a rival motorcycle gang, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.
