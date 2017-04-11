America's 5 Best Waterfall Hikes

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [...] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [...] Sandoval Signs Law for Transgender ID in Foster, Court Care Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has signed into law a measure mandating foster care facilities and juvenile courts treat transgender children as their identifying gender. Ex-Doctor in Vegas Hepatitis Case Dies in Prison Custody Nevada corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said Tuesday that Dipak Desai died late Monday at a Reno hospital.

