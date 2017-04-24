Agencies Discuss New High School, Golf Course & Other Community Projects
On Wednesday, the Washoe County School District, Washoe County, cities of Reno and Sparks, as well as the RSCVA discussed proposed plans to build a new school and repurpose an existing high school. It was back in November when Washoe County voters passed WC-1, which helps to raise funds toward the maintenance and building of new schools to help alleviate overcrowding.
