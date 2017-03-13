Yerington teen to represent Nevada in poetry contest
A Yerington teenager has won the right to represent Nevada in a national poetry recitation contest in Washington D.C. Garbielle Hunt has represented Lyon County for three consecutive years in the statewide contest, Poetry Out Loud. The junior at Yerington high won the Nevada title Saturday at KNPB studios in Reno.
