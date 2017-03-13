Yerington teen to represent Nevada in...

Yerington teen to represent Nevada in poetry contest

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTVN Reno

A Yerington teenager has won the right to represent Nevada in a national poetry recitation contest in Washington D.C. Garbielle Hunt has represented Lyon County for three consecutive years in the statewide contest, Poetry Out Loud. The junior at Yerington high won the Nevada title Saturday at KNPB studios in Reno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Dawn sturgeon 6 hr John carter 1
jeremy fletcher from ohio Sat Brett 1
Club Cal Neva: Hof Brau Buffet Mar 8 Local 1
Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ... Mar 8 Local 4
African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14) Mar 8 Dee 15
Satalite TV Mar 8 Dish B Gone 2
News Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Rallies Both Gather in... Mar 6 Negan 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,748 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC