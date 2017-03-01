Wrongful death suit filed in 2015 death of man in custody
A Reno attorney has filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging Washoe County Sheriff deputies used excessive force on a 31-year-old man in August of 2015. According to a news release from Reno attorney Terri Keyser-Cooper, Niko Smith was taken into custody at a bail bonds business after claiming that his girlfriend was trying to poison him with a peanut butter cup with rocks in it.
