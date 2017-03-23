Welcome to winter
After more than a foot of snow fell in Reno this past week, the snowboarders, skiers and snowshoers, who have no doubt skipped work at least once to head to the mountains, are now remembering why they live here. The drivers of cars that were never intended for a foot of snow are now cursing the streets while praying they don't get killed.
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is senator Greg Brower a republican? (Apr '15)
|Sat
|JOE T
|9
|Shut the HELL up CLINTONS
|Fri
|I Hate Libs
|2
|Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80...
|Mar 20
|Local
|2
|Expect record breaking lower temperatures
|Mar 20
|Local
|1
|Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Talicia
|7
|Mellow Jazz
|Mar 15
|A Thought
|1
