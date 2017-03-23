Welcome to winter

Welcome to winter

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

After more than a foot of snow fell in Reno this past week, the snowboarders, skiers and snowshoers, who have no doubt skipped work at least once to head to the mountains, are now remembering why they live here. The drivers of cars that were never intended for a foot of snow are now cursing the streets while praying they don't get killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is senator Greg Brower a republican? (Apr '15) Sat JOE T 9
Shut the HELL up CLINTONS Fri I Hate Libs 2
Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80... Mar 20 Local 2
Expect record breaking lower temperatures Mar 20 Local 1
News Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi... Mar 18 Solarman 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16) Mar 17 Talicia 7
Mellow Jazz Mar 15 A Thought 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,089 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC