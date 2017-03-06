WCSD to Hold Wednesday SHARE Advisory...

WCSD to Hold Wednesday SHARE Advisory Committee Meeting at New Location

The Washoe County School District says Wednesday's SHARE Advisory Committee meeting will be located at the Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology High School in Reno. Normally, the monthly meetings are held at WCSD Administration Building, but in order to accommodate the public, the meeting will now be held at the AACT Commons Area starting at 5 p.m. Information about locations for future meetings will be shared with the public and posted in advance on the District website at www.washoeschools.net The SHARE Advisory Committee is expecting a larger audience following the public review of SHARE curriculum during several community meetings during which parents were asked to provide input about the curriculum.

