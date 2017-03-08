WCSD Students With Special Needs Invited to Joy Prom
Washoe County School District's Office of Student Services and JROTC are working in partnership with the University of Nevada Reno's Blue Key Honor Society to plan the annual Joy Prom event for students with special needs attending WCSD high schools. This event will be held on Saturday, May 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Nevada Discovery Museum in downtown Reno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
