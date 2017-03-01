Washoe County DA: 16-Year-Old Convict...

Washoe County DA: 16-Year-Old Convicted of Murder

Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks announced that a 16-year-old from Reno has been convicted of 1st Degree Murder for the killing of a 16-year-old Reno boy at Pat Baker Park in late December of 2015. The DA's office says they sought and was granted adult certification of the defendant prior to the start of the trial based on the seriousness of the crime committed and in the interests of justice for the victim and public safety.

