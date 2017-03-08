TMWA Construction to Replace Water Main in North Valleys
Truckee Meadows Water Authority will resume construction on a water main replacement project on March 13 in the North Valleys. Traffic will be impacted for several months on North Virginia Street between the intersection with Lemmon Drive and one-half mile past the intersection with Stead Blvd. Commuters should be prepared for delays as traffic will be reduced to one lane between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Because delays may be lengthy, alternate routes are recommended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jeremy fletcher from ohio
|2 hr
|Brett
|1
|Club Cal Neva: Hof Brau Buffet
|Wed
|Local
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Wed
|Local
|4
|African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14)
|Wed
|Dee
|15
|Satalite TV
|Wed
|Dish B Gone
|2
|Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Rallies Both Gather in...
|Mar 6
|Negan
|1
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|Feb 28
|really
|4
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC