TMWA Construction to Replace Water Ma...

TMWA Construction to Replace Water Main in North Valleys

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Truckee Meadows Water Authority will resume construction on a water main replacement project on March 13 in the North Valleys. Traffic will be impacted for several months on North Virginia Street between the intersection with Lemmon Drive and one-half mile past the intersection with Stead Blvd. Commuters should be prepared for delays as traffic will be reduced to one lane between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Because delays may be lengthy, alternate routes are recommended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jeremy fletcher from ohio 2 hr Brett 1
Club Cal Neva: Hof Brau Buffet Wed Local 1
Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ... Wed Local 4
African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14) Wed Dee 15
Satalite TV Wed Dish B Gone 2
News Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Rallies Both Gather in... Mar 6 Negan 1
Expect more Pineapple Express weather Feb 28 really 4
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,221 • Total comments across all topics: 279,477,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC