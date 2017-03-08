TMWA Construction to Replace Water Main in North Valleys

Truckee Meadows Water Authority will resume construction on a water main replacement project on March 13 in the North Valleys. Traffic will be impacted for several months on North Virginia Street between the intersection with Lemmon Drive and one-half mile past the intersection with Stead Blvd. Commuters should be prepared for delays as traffic will be reduced to one lane between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Because delays may be lengthy, alternate routes are recommended.

