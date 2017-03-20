TMFPD to Host Informational Meeting for Additional Volunteers
Not only are volunteers needed to help combat the upcoming fire season, but local communities still need help recovering from an unprecedented winter season. As a result, the TMFPD is hosting an informational meeting for anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer for the district.
