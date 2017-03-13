'Things 2 Do' This Weekend

'Things 2 Do' This Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: KTVN Reno

Are you ready to dance this weekend? Your list of 'Things 2 Do' is full of music, animals, and since we are on the heels of spring, a Reno tradition for the last 50 years! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!' The Reno Chamber Orchestra is pleased to announce that it will present the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine Kiev live in concert at the Pioneer Center for the Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi... Sat Solarman 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16) Mar 17 Talicia 7
Mellow Jazz Mar 15 A Thought 1
Review: Diamond Motors & Pawn Mar 15 Davi 1
Amanda Dawn sturgeon Mar 13 John carter 1
jeremy fletcher from ohio Mar 11 Brett 1
Club Cal Neva: Hof Brau Buffet Mar 8 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Health Care
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,948 • Total comments across all topics: 279,686,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC