The Highland Canal Storm Drain Project

The Highland Canal Storm Drain Project

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

A new storm drain being constructed in west Reno will have West 4th street closed in both directions between Exit 8 off Interstate-80 and Woodland Avenue for the next three weeks. We stopped by the work site on day 1 Monday, March 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is senator Greg Brower a republican? (Apr '15) Mar 25 JOE T 9
Shut the HELL up CLINTONS Mar 24 I Hate Libs 2
Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80... Mar 20 Local 2
Expect record breaking lower temperatures Mar 20 Local 1
News Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi... Mar 18 Solarman 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16) Mar 17 Talicia 7
Mellow Jazz Mar 15 A Thought 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,868,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC