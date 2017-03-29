Tesla's Gigafactory looks like a town in the middle of the Nevada desert
'Guess we shouldn't be too surprised that the what's going to be world's largest factory...continues to get larger. Tesla's Gigafactory, a gleaming white structure amid the muted browns surrounding Reno, Nevada, seems to be coming along, according to photos snapped by NM Group, a company that describes itself as specializing in " surveying and mapping , asset modeling and management, and engineering."
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Meetup (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|Bught
|5
|Is senator Greg Brower a republican? (Apr '15)
|Mar 25
|JOE T
|9
|Shut the HELL up CLINTONS
|Mar 24
|I Hate Libs
|2
|Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80...
|Mar 20
|Local
|2
|Expect record breaking lower temperatures
|Mar 20
|Local
|1
|Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Talicia
|7
