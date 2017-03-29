Tesla's Gigafactory looks like a town...

Tesla's Gigafactory looks like a town in the middle of the Nevada desert

'Guess we shouldn't be too surprised that the what's going to be world's largest factory...continues to get larger. Tesla's Gigafactory, a gleaming white structure amid the muted browns surrounding Reno, Nevada, seems to be coming along, according to photos snapped by NM Group, a company that describes itself as specializing in " surveying and mapping , asset modeling and management, and engineering."

