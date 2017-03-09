Tesla owners drop serious cash on the...

Tesla owners drop serious cash on their cars only to wait months to get them repaired

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Mashable

Some Tesla owners across the country are asking themselves that very question after collisions sent their electric vehicles to the shop - where the cars remained, and remained, and remained. Elon Musk's Tesla has wowed fans and critics alike for the speed at which it has transitioned from an upstart car company to the preeminent manufacturer of electric vehicles in the United States, thanks to the well-received Model S sedan and Model X SUV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Club Cal Neva: Hof Brau Buffet 23 hr Local 1
Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ... 23 hr Local 4
African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14) Wed Dee 15
Satalite TV Wed Dish B Gone 2
News Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Rallies Both Gather in... Mar 6 Negan 1
Expect more Pineapple Express weather Feb 28 really 4
I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16) Feb 17 indict mike flynn 9
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,161 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC