Swedish entrepreneur aims to build fi...

Swedish entrepreneur aims to build first battery 'gigafactory' in Europe

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

The goal is to prevent the continent from becoming dependent on rival Asian battery manufacturers, Peter Carlsson, the former head of supplies for Tesla, told the Financial Times . The plan is to set up a $4 billion battery factory in the Nordic region and use metals mined in the area and hydropower, Carlsson, founder and CEO of startup Northvolt, is quoted as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Rallies Both Gather in... Mon Negan 1
Expect more Pineapple Express weather Feb 28 really 4
Satalite TV Feb 17 me alone 1
Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ... Feb 17 resorts INTNATL 3
I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16) Feb 17 indict mike flynn 9
Wondering..... Feb 11 Concerned citizen 1
Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl... Feb 8 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,851 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC