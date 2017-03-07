Swedish entrepreneur aims to build first battery 'gigafactory' in Europe
The goal is to prevent the continent from becoming dependent on rival Asian battery manufacturers, Peter Carlsson, the former head of supplies for Tesla, told the Financial Times . The plan is to set up a $4 billion battery factory in the Nordic region and use metals mined in the area and hydropower, Carlsson, founder and CEO of startup Northvolt, is quoted as saying.
