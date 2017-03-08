Suspect in Reno Officer-Involved Shooting Arrested in Portola
A teenager wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Reno last week was arrested early Wednesday morning near Portola, California. Plumas County Sheriff's Office deputies say 17-year-old Erick "Smokey" Bernal was arrested without incident after authorities conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 70, in Portola just before 5 a.m. Deputies say the traffic stop resulted from a surveillance operation for a wanted fugitive that started on Sunday.
