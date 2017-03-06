Suspect From Thursday's Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Identified
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says the suspect from last Thursday's officer-involved shooting near Moana and Peckham Lanes has been identified as 25-year-old Rafael Navarro-Garcia. Meanwhile, the second suspect, 17-year-old Erick "Smokey" Bernal remains at-large.
