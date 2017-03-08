Sparks police investigate stabbing of sleeping man in home
Sparks police are investigating the stabbing of a man who says he was asleep when he was attacked in a local residence. Police say Joshua Beeler is being treated at a Reno hospital for a cut to his arm and puncture wound to his back.
