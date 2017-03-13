Sparks Man Convicted in Sun Valley Hit-and-Run Crash

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Sparks man faces up to 20 years in prison after being convicted of a felony charge in a 2016 hit-and-run case in Sun Valley. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Andrew Lastine was found guilty on March 8th on one count of duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.