Sparks Man Convicted in Sun Valley Hit-and-Run Crash
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Sparks man faces up to 20 years in prison after being convicted of a felony charge in a 2016 hit-and-run case in Sun Valley. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Andrew Lastine was found guilty on March 8th on one count of duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury.
