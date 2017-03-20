Snow returns to Sierra; melting may fuel future NV floods
The first wet storm of the spring is moving into the Sierra where record snowfall already has reservoirs releasing water early to guard against potential flooding in northern Nevada well into the summer. The National Weather Service says 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible Tuesday on the highest mountain passes, including the Mount Rose Highway southwest of Reno and Donner Pass on Interstate 80, west of Truckee, California.
