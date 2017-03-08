Sandoval seeks major US disaster decl...

Sandoval seeks major US disaster declaration for floods

1 hr ago Read more: KTVN Reno

An urban search-and-rescue team has been deployed from Las Vegas to northern Nevada to help assess damage from recent flooding caused by warm weather and rapid snowmelt. Nevada Task Force 1 headed late Thursday to the Reno area, where members are expected to spend at least three days surveying conditions in Lemmon Valley.

