Safari Club International Convention Returns to Reno in 2019
The Safari Club International Convention will be returning to Reno, Nevada, for a three- year commitment to that destination beginning in January of 2019. According to SCI officials, efforts by the City of Reno, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and the major resorts there to improve air service access was a key element in the organization's decision to return to Reno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Club Cal Neva: Hof Brau Buffet
|13 hr
|Local
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|13 hr
|Local
|4
|African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14)
|14 hr
|Dee
|15
|Satalite TV
|14 hr
|Dish B Gone
|2
|Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Rallies Both Gather in...
|Mar 6
|Negan
|1
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|Feb 28
|really
|4
|I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16)
|Feb 17
|indict mike flynn
|9
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC