Safari Club International Convention Returns to Reno in 2019

The Safari Club International Convention will be returning to Reno, Nevada, for a three- year commitment to that destination beginning in January of 2019. According to SCI officials, efforts by the City of Reno, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and the major resorts there to improve air service access was a key element in the organization's decision to return to Reno.

