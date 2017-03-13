RTC: Route Detours and Temporary Bus Stops Due to Construction
Reno, NV Due to construction work on 4th Street in Reno and Prater Way in Sparks, some major bus routes will be detoured beginning Saturday, March 18th. Additionally, a number of temporary bus stops will be in place a number of stops will be relocated from 4th Street to 6th Street.
