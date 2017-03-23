RTC: Detour on Prater Way for Utility Work
The Regional Transportation Commission says that due to construction work involving water lines, there will be detours starting Monday on Prater Way and 21st Street in Sparks. RTC says that starting Monday, March 31, 21st Street will not be accessible from Prater Way.
