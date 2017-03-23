RTC: Detour on Prater Way for Utility...

RTC: Detour on Prater Way for Utility Work

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTVN Reno

The Regional Transportation Commission says that due to construction work involving water lines, there will be detours starting Monday on Prater Way and 21st Street in Sparks. RTC says that starting Monday, March 31, 21st Street will not be accessible from Prater Way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is senator Greg Brower a republican? (Apr '15) Sat JOE T 9
Shut the HELL up CLINTONS Fri I Hate Libs 2
Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80... Mar 20 Local 2
Expect record breaking lower temperatures Mar 20 Local 1
News Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi... Mar 18 Solarman 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16) Mar 17 Talicia 7
Mellow Jazz Mar 15 A Thought 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,759 • Total comments across all topics: 279,831,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC