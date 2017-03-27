Revival of the Trocadero Bar and Ballroom
The Trocadero, which was most recently home to the El Cortez Lounge back in December of 2015, is making a comeback to downtown Reno with its original name. The El Cortez hotel was originally built in downtown Reno in 1931, but because of popularity, the building chose to expand.
