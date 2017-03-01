Reno Public Works Repairing Potholes on City Streets
On Wednesday, the city of Reno had a crew driving up and down Somersett Parkway repairing the dozens of potholes in the area. Marnell Heinz, the operations and maintenance manager with the Reno Public Works, says Wednesday's round of repairs is just the beginning and that crews still have a lot of work to be done.
