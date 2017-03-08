Reno Police Arrest Two Men in Commercial Burglaries Case
Police say on January 21st, authorities investigated multiple window smash burglaries in northwest Reno isolated to the Viewcrest Shopping center on Kings Row. Victim businesses reported having their front door windows smashed and multiple bar and restaurant supplies taken to include cash drawers and electronics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Club Cal Neva: Hof Brau Buffet
|Wed
|Local
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Wed
|Local
|4
|African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14)
|Wed
|Dee
|15
|Satalite TV
|Wed
|Dish B Gone
|2
|Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Rallies Both Gather in...
|Mar 6
|Negan
|1
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|Feb 28
|really
|4
|I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16)
|Feb 17
|indict mike flynn
|9
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC