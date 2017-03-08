Reno Police Arrest Two Men in Commerc...

Reno Police Arrest Two Men in Commercial Burglaries Case

Police say on January 21st, authorities investigated multiple window smash burglaries in northwest Reno isolated to the Viewcrest Shopping center on Kings Row. Victim businesses reported having their front door windows smashed and multiple bar and restaurant supplies taken to include cash drawers and electronics.

