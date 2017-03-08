Reno Man Sentenced to 39 Life Terms After Numerous Child Sex Crimes
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that a Reno man was sentenced to 39 life sentences in one of the largest child sexual abuse trials ever tried in Washoe County. In December, 47-year-old Valentin Anthony Corrales was found guilty of the 39 counts involving Lewdness with a Minor Under the Age of 14, Sexual Assault of a Child, and Sexual Assault.
