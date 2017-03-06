Reno man sentenced in terrorism plot that targeted India
A Reno man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison for his role in a terrorism conspiracy that targeted India. Balwinder Singh, 42, of Reno pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to provide material support and resources to terrorists knowing and intending for the support to be used to commit terrorist attacks abroad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Rallies Both Gather in...
|Mon
|Negan
|1
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|Feb 28
|really
|4
|Satalite TV
|Feb 17
|me alone
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Feb 17
|resorts INTNATL
|3
|I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16)
|Feb 17
|indict mike flynn
|9
|Wondering.....
|Feb 11
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC