Reno man sentenced in terrorism plot that targeted India

A Reno man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison for his role in a terrorism conspiracy that targeted India. Balwinder Singh, 42, of Reno pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to provide material support and resources to terrorists knowing and intending for the support to be used to commit terrorist attacks abroad.

