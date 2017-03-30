Reno Man Found Guilty of DUI After Hi...

Reno Man Found Guilty of DUI After Hitting Girl on Bicycle

Read more: KTVN Reno

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office has announced that a Reno man was found guilty of DUI after hitting an 11-year-old girl riding her bicycle in front of her home. Jose Lugo-Gutierrez was found guilty last Thursday on one count of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Controlled or Prohibited Substance, Causing Substantial Bodily Harm and one count of Duty to Stop at Scene of Accident Involving injury in Washoe County District Court.

