Reno Man Found Guilty of DUI After Hitting Girl on Bicycle
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office has announced that a Reno man was found guilty of DUI after hitting an 11-year-old girl riding her bicycle in front of her home. Jose Lugo-Gutierrez was found guilty last Thursday on one count of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Controlled or Prohibited Substance, Causing Substantial Bodily Harm and one count of Duty to Stop at Scene of Accident Involving injury in Washoe County District Court.
