Reno Man Found Guilty in February 2016 Siri's Casino Fatal Shooting
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Reno man was found guilty this week in a fatal shooting at Siri's Casino in February 2016. 40-year-old Kiley Scott Grayson was found guilty Thursday night on one count of Second Degree Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon and one count of Carrying Concealed Weapon.
