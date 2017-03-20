Reno construction worker injured afte...

Reno construction worker injured after 50 foot fall

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that the Reno Fire Department responded to a Monday afternoon call about a man seriously hurt at a private construction site. Battalion Chief Mark Winkelman says the man was working near the top of a building when he fell into a stairwell that was still under construction.

