Reno 1868 FC Gets Shutout in Regular Season Debut
Reno 1868 FC welcomed United Soccer League's Orange County SC in the club's season kickoff, Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. With 5,691 fans in attendance, 1868 FC walked away with a 2-0 defeat.
