Queen of the Reno arts scene, Christine Fey, retires
This photo taken Feb. 16, 2017, shows Christine Fey sitting on an art piece at Bicentennial Park in Reno, Nev. Fey retired after nearly 30 years working to promote the arts in Reno, including leading the commission that saw the creation of Artown and the McKinley Arts and Culture Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|Feb 28
|really
|4
|Satalite TV
|Feb 17
|me alone
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Feb 17
|resorts INTNATL
|3
|I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16)
|Feb 17
|indict mike flynn
|9
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|Wondering.....
|Feb 11
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC