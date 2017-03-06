Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Rallies Both Gather in Downtown Reno
Here in The Biggest Little City, people lined up on sidewalks and streets downtown to show support for the 45th president.
#1 1 hr ago
The Democrats seem hell bent to protect these people from deportation. Problem is is the costs in both dollars and lives destroyed.
Besides the COST of ILLEGALS, Illegals have also killed over 48,000 American's including children since 2003. And that not including rape, assaults, theft, tax evasion, identity theft and so much more that American's put up with on a daily basis.
http://www.ojjpac.org/memorial.asp
Here is a PARTIAL list below of what ILLEGALS are costing us now.
Most the facts below are 3 years old or newer so some of the numbers have risen dramatically since then.
California already on (05/17/2016) approved 170,000 Illegal kids for health care.
$12 Billion dollars a year is spent on primary and secondary school education for children here illegally and they cannot speak a word of English.
$17 Billion dollars a year is spent for education for the American-born children of illegal aliens, known as anchor babies.
$2.2 Billion dollars a year is spent on food assistance programs such as food stamps, WIC, and free school lunches for illegal aliens.
$22 billion is spent on welfare to illegal aliens each year.
$3 Million Dollars a DAY is spent to incarcerate illegal aliens.
30% percent of all Federal Prison inmates are illegal aliens.
Does not include local jails and State Prisons.
The illegal aliens in the United States have a crime rate that's two and a half times that of white non-illegal aliens. In particular, their children, are going to make a huge additional crime problem in the US
In 2012 illegal aliens sent home $62 BILLION in remittances back to their countries of origin. This is why Mexico is getting involved in our politics.
$200 Billion Dollars a year in suppressed American wages are caused by the illegal aliens.
The Dark Side of Illegal Immigration: Nearly One Million Sex Crimes Committed by Illegal Immigrants In The United States.
All these stats don't include murder, rape, assaults, burglary, identity theft, tax evasion, drug running, human smuggling and so much more that American's have to put up with on a daily basis.
Sources:
Center for Immigration Studies.
Federation for American Immigration Reform.
House Committee on Homeland Security, Subcommittee on Investigations.
Inter-American Development Bank.
Violent Crimes Institute.
Federation for American Immigration Reform.
Immigration Studies Program.
