President Trump Declares Major Disaster for Nevada Flood Victims

President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster across much of northern Nevada trying to recover from a severe winter full of floods and mudslides. The White House said in a statement Tuesday the declaration will make federal disaster assistance available to Washoe and Douglas counties around Reno and Carson City, as well as north-central Nevada's Humboldt County and Elko County stretching to the Utah line.

