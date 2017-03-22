Paul Kriegler New OM For Ray Seggern'...

Paul Kriegler New OM For Ray Seggern's Wizard Of Ads

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: AllAccess.com

PAUL KRIEGLER, former LOTUS RADIO CORP. OM/PD for Active Rock KDOT and Classic Rock KOZZ/RENO, NV , is proud to announce that starting this MONDAY MARCH 27th he'll be joining RAY SEGGERN'S Wizard of Ads agency based in AUSTIN, TX as OM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80... Mar 20 Local 2
Expect record breaking lower temperatures Mar 20 Local 1
News Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi... Mar 18 Solarman 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16) Mar 17 Talicia 7
Mellow Jazz Mar 15 A Thought 1
Review: Diamond Motors & Pawn Mar 15 Davi 1
Amanda Dawn sturgeon Mar 13 John carter 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,134 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC