Paul Kriegler New OM For Ray Seggern's Wizard Of Ads
PAUL KRIEGLER, former LOTUS RADIO CORP. OM/PD for Active Rock KDOT and Classic Rock KOZZ/RENO, NV , is proud to announce that starting this MONDAY MARCH 27th he'll be joining RAY SEGGERN'S Wizard of Ads agency based in AUSTIN, TX as OM.
