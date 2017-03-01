Northern Nevada Winner Announced for Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program
State Treasurer Dan Schwartz and the Board of Trustees of the College Savings Plans of Nevada are pleased to announce Grace Siamundo as the northern Nevada winner of the 5th annual Nevada Prepaid Tuition contest. There were 313 Nevada families who purchased a new Nevada Prepaid Tuition contract, between November 1, 2016 and January 31, 2017, making them eligible to be entered into a random drawing to win one year of free in-state college tuition.
