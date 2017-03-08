No teacher layoffs expected in Washoe County

Washoe County School District officials say they don't plan any teacher layoffs but 30 vacant positions probably will remain unfilled in the face of a $30 million budget deficit entering the next school year. Superintendent Traci Davis issued a statement Thursday emphasizing they have not considered any layoffs despite the significant budget shortfall in the district with 9,000 employees and 64,000 students.

