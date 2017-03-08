No teacher layoffs expected in Washoe County
Washoe County School District officials say they don't plan any teacher layoffs but 30 vacant positions probably will remain unfilled in the face of a $30 million budget deficit entering the next school year. Superintendent Traci Davis issued a statement Thursday emphasizing they have not considered any layoffs despite the significant budget shortfall in the district with 9,000 employees and 64,000 students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Club Cal Neva: Hof Brau Buffet
|Wed
|Local
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Wed
|Local
|4
|African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14)
|Wed
|Dee
|15
|Satalite TV
|Wed
|Dish B Gone
|2
|Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Rallies Both Gather in...
|Mar 6
|Negan
|1
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|Feb 28
|really
|4
|I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16)
|Feb 17
|indict mike flynn
|9
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC