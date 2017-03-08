No teacher layoffs expected in Washoe...

No teacher layoffs expected in Washoe County

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Washoe County School District officials say they don't plan any teacher layoffs but 30 vacant positions probably will remain unfilled in the face of a $30 million budget deficit entering the next school year. Superintendent Traci Davis issued a statement Thursday emphasizing they have not considered any layoffs despite the significant budget shortfall in the district with 9,000 employees and 64,000 students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Club Cal Neva: Hof Brau Buffet Wed Local 1
Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ... Wed Local 4
African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14) Wed Dee 15
Satalite TV Wed Dish B Gone 2
News Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Rallies Both Gather in... Mar 6 Negan 1
Expect more Pineapple Express weather Feb 28 really 4
I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16) Feb 17 indict mike flynn 9
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,384 • Total comments across all topics: 279,474,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC