NHP Joining Forces Against Impaired D...

NHP Joining Forces Against Impaired Driving During March

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KTVN Reno

Nevada Highway Patrol joins forces to concentrate on impaired drivers during St. Patrick's Day holiday from March 15 March 29, 2017. March 16,2017 Over the next two weeks, Reno Area, Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County and Churchill County residents can expect to see additional law enforcement presence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi... Sat Solarman 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16) Mar 17 Talicia 7
Mellow Jazz Mar 15 A Thought 1
Review: Diamond Motors & Pawn Mar 15 Davi 1
Amanda Dawn sturgeon Mar 13 John carter 1
jeremy fletcher from ohio Mar 11 Brett 1
Club Cal Neva: Hof Brau Buffet Mar 8 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,474 • Total comments across all topics: 279,691,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC