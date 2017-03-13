NHP Joining Forces Against Impaired Driving During March
Nevada Highway Patrol joins forces to concentrate on impaired drivers during St. Patrick's Day holiday from March 15 March 29, 2017. March 16,2017 Over the next two weeks, Reno Area, Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County and Churchill County residents can expect to see additional law enforcement presence.
