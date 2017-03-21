NDOT Announces I-80/West McCarran Lane, Roadside Shoulder Closures
Lane and ramp closures will continue this week on Interstate 80 and McCarran Boulevard west of Reno as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs roadside drainage ditches and culverts. Mon., March 20-Fri., March 24: Intermittent ramp and roadside shoulder closures will take place near the I-80/west McCarran Boulevard interchange.
