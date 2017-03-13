NDOT Announces I-80 Lane/Ramp Closures West of Reno for Pothole, Erosion Repairs

Lane and ramp closures will take place this week on Interstate 80 west of Reno as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues repair of storm-related potholes and erosion. The following lane and ramp closures will take place between approximately 7 am and 5 pm, with reduced speed limits and minor travel delays to be expected: Mon., March 13- Eastbound I-80 reduced to one lane between Robb Drive and west McCarran Blvd. for repair of potholes.

