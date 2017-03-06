Most Snow in North America
The Mount Rose Ski Tahoe slogan is more than its signature saying this season, now that the National Weather Service announced the resort has the most snow in North America. "The last 24 hours we hit 679" for the ski year," says Beth Curle, Base Operations Manager for Mount Rose Ski Tahoe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Rallies Both Gather in...
|23 hr
|Negan
|1
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|Feb 28
|really
|4
|Satalite TV
|Feb 17
|me alone
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Feb 17
|resorts INTNATL
|3
|I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16)
|Feb 17
|indict mike flynn
|9
|Wondering.....
|Feb 11
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC